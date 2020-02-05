Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,362 Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,362 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,720,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,227 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 115.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,193 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after purchasing an additional 382,428 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 22.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,714,999 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $164,468,000 after purchasing an additional 317,336 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 117.6% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 552,071 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $52,944,000 after purchasing an additional 298,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066,539 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $104,276,000 after acquiring an additional 256,211 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

XLNX opened at $85.78 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.67 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Xilinx declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

