Atticus Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.58 Million in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 1.0% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 144,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 157,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY stock opened at $106.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.73. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $95.24 and a one year high of $108.66.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.