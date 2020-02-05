Atticus Wealth Management LLC Invests $159,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,277 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.04.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $131.85 on Wednesday. American Express has a one year low of $103.41 and a one year high of $138.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.10 and a 200-day moving average of $122.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,255. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

