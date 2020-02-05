Atticus Wealth Management LLC Invests $239,000 in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 59,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.2% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

WY stock opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.18 and a beta of 1.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

