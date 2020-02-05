Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $31,012.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 220,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $10,060,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 913,462 shares of company stock worth $43,455,356 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

SCHW opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

