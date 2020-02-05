Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $345,892,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,630,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24,933.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 266,787 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,077,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,480,000 after buying an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $264.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $182.18 and a 12-month high of $264.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.72 and its 200 day moving average is $228.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

