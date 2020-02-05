Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.12 and a one year high of $79.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.26.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

