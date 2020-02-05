Aumann (ETR:AAG) PT Set at €17.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Aumann (ETR:AAG) received a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective from equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Aumann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of Aumann stock opened at €14.32 ($16.65) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.45. The firm has a market cap of $218.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. Aumann has a fifty-two week low of €11.68 ($13.58) and a fifty-two week high of €37.35 ($43.43).

Aumann Company Profile

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment designs, manufactures, and distributes specialized machines and automated production lines for the automotive, aerospace, rail, and other mobility industries; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

