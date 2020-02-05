Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,200 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 0.9% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Autodesk by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 31,164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2,115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 68,243 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 65,163 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $203.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.12. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.70 and a 12 month high of $201.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The business had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.18.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.