Avast (LON:AVST) PT Lowered to GBX 480

Avast (LON:AVST) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVST. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 405 ($5.33) target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Avast from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 405 ($5.33) target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Avast from GBX 535 ($7.04) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 500.88 ($6.59).

Shares of AVST opened at GBX 444.80 ($5.85) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 482.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 411.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.92, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. Avast has a fifty-two week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 550 ($7.23).

In related news, insider Ulf Claesson sold 500,000 shares of Avast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.71), for a total value of £2,170,000 ($2,854,511.97). Also, insider Warren Finegold sold 284,258 shares of Avast stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.84), for a total value of £1,262,105.52 ($1,660,228.26).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

