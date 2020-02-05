Aviva’s (AV) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Aviva to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 414 ($5.45) in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 476.64 ($6.27).

Shares of AV opened at GBX 401.80 ($5.29) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 413.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 402.49. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 442.30 ($5.82). The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion and a PE ratio of 6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.91.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,400 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 422 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £5,908 ($7,771.64).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

