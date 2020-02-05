Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AXIS Capital earnings of 5 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 150%. Shares of AXIS have outperformed the industry year to date. It continues to build on its Specialty Insurance, Reinsurance plus Accident and Health to pave the way for long-term growth. It is focused on deploying resources prudently while enhancing efficiencies at the same time. Also, the company has been improving its portfolio mix and underwriting profitability apart from fortifying the casualty and professional lines in the insurance segment. Capital deployment boosts shareholder value. Nevertheless, exposure to cat loss has been denting underwriting results and affecting its combined ratio. Stiff competition in the reinsurance industry, escalating expenses due to higher net losses and loss expenses could restrict margin expansion.”

AXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Shares of AXS opened at $64.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.27. Axis Capital has a fifty-two week low of $54.47 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average is $61.84.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axis Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Axis Capital by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,062,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,157,000 after buying an additional 332,206 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Axis Capital by 70.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 687,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,852,000 after buying an additional 283,924 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axis Capital by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,995,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,232,000 after buying an additional 218,871 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Axis Capital by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 784,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,606,000 after buying an additional 199,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Axis Capital by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,104,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

