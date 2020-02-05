Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AYTU. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aytu Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

AYTU opened at $0.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. Aytu Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.61.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Aytu Bioscience had a negative net margin of 390.43% and a negative return on equity of 252.42%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aytu Bioscience will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aytu Bioscience news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 78,788 shares of Aytu Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $70,909.20. Also, CEO Joshua R. Disbrow bought 55,000 shares of Aytu Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $45,650.00. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Searle & CO. boosted its position in shares of Aytu Bioscience by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 272,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,589 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 27.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

