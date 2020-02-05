Bailard Inc. Boosts Stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 10.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 6.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,547,000 after buying an additional 61,325 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $3,762,000. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $299.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.61. ASML Holding NV has a 52-week low of $175.57 and a 52-week high of $305.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.