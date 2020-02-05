Bailard Inc. Buys 14,044 Shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Stars Group were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

TSG stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.99 and a beta of 1.67. Stars Group Inc has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $26.64.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.82 million. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stars Group Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stars Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stars Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stars Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

