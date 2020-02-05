Bailard Inc. Cuts Stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Humana by 136.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,758,000 after buying an additional 791,163 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1,216.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after buying an additional 633,216 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 126.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,084,000 after buying an additional 412,379 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at $46,481,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at $39,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $342.75 on Wednesday. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $225.65 and a 1-year high of $376.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $361.47 and its 200 day moving average is $312.48. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.31.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

