Bailard Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54,100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Viking Therapeutics worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3,261.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 64.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

VKTX opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $453.82 million, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 2.35. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $11.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.76.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

