Bailard Inc. Has $2.32 Million Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned 0.09% of Insight Enterprises worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley set a $79.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $232,975.99. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor purchased 3,800 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.93 per share, with a total value of $239,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,361.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

