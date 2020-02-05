Bailard Inc. Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,478 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 38,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,090 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,990 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 160,326 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Several analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

