Bailard Inc. Increases Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 166.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 36.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL stock opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.76 and a 200 day moving average of $93.11. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on TE Connectivity from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.79.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.