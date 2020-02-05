Bailard Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,039,993,000 after purchasing an additional 131,482 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,243,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,663,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,447.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,503.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,024.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,410.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1,281.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,658,719 shares of company stock worth $301,386,810 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 price objective (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,565.10.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

