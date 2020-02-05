Bailard Inc. Purchases 322 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,447,000 after buying an additional 1,151,283 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,116,000 after purchasing an additional 928,286 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 42,146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,330,000 after purchasing an additional 627,563 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,926,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,269,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.05. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.64 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

