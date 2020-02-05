Bailard Inc. Purchases 81 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 225,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 34.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $222.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nomura set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.21.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

