Bailard Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $122.32 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $125.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.60.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

