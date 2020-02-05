Bailard Inc. Sells 199 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,142,000. IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,972,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,782,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,916,000 after purchasing an additional 42,812 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY opened at $104.20 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $107.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.20.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.