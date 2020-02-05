Bailard Inc. Sells 3,920 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,945,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Twilio by 10.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Twilio by 91.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $131.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.97 and a 200-day moving average of $114.14. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $89.81 and a one year high of $151.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Twilio to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Twilio to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.16.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $77,501.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $3,523,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,285 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,694 in the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

