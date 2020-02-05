Bailard Inc. Sells 4,940 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,552 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,900 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 76,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5,647.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average is $62.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $74.85.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $1,053,213.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,800.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $605,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 312,464 shares of company stock worth $19,376,432. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.89.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.