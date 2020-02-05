Bailard Inc. Sells 5,100 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Searle & CO. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $46.49. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $51.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

