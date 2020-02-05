Bailard Inc. Sells 535 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.27% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYX. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 805,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,493,000 after acquiring an additional 29,041 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $79.74 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $65.26 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.08.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.