Bailard Inc. Takes $1.99 Million Position in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 143,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Precision BioSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 71.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precision BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64. Precision BioSciences Inc has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $23.67.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 78.51% and a negative net margin of 423.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery acquired 2,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $30,018.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.