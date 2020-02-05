Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Anaplan to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.58.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Anaplan Inc has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $60.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $2,563,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,142,810 shares in the company, valued at $65,094,457.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,747 shares of company stock worth $12,979,251 over the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

