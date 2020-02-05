Bailard Inc. Trims Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.17% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 31,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGMO opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $849.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.79.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.12% and a negative return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $21.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SGMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

