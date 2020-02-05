Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires 134 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,276,000 after purchasing an additional 561,317 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,015,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,063,000 after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 734,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,525,000 after acquiring an additional 151,954 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 721,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,318,000 after acquiring an additional 498,352 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $2,411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,133,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,343,760 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.15.

Shares of RCL opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.