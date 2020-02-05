Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires New Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 164,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America set a $62.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $61.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

