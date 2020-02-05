Bank Hapoalim BM Buys Shares of 2,542 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.43 and a 52-week high of $119.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1267 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

