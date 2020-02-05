Bank Hapoalim BM Has $396,000 Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in JD.Com by 325.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,867,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JD.Com by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,447 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in JD.Com by 3,358.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,255,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,600 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in JD.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,801,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in JD.Com by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,863,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,054,000 after acquiring an additional 961,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JD. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JD.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.04.

Shares of JD stock opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 1.43.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

