Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases 38 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Humana were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 163,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 306,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total value of $5,150,060.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,725,968.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.31.

Humana stock opened at $342.75 on Wednesday. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $225.65 and a 12-month high of $376.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

