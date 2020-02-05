Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 1,200 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 297.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 439,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,998,000 after buying an additional 329,157 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 457,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,633,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $88.36 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

