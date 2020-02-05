Bank Hapoalim BM Takes Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Centene by 71.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Centene by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Centene by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $6,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,913,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,393,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,500 shares of company stock worth $13,964,620. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Centene from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $61.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.77. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.95. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.