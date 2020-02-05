Bank Hapoalim BM Trims Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.2% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,643,610.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

