Bank of Stockton Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Bank of Stockton lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV opened at $84.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.15. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $91.99.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.