Bank of Stockton Sells 4,007 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank of Stockton lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.0% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 291,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.