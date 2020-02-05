Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Buys 1,032 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.0% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,712,000 after purchasing an additional 783,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $171,558,000 after purchasing an additional 706,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V opened at $203.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $138.52 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.04.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.