Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys New Stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 372,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 1.30% of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd in the third quarter worth $144,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 1,557.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 10.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd alerts:

NYSE:EMD opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.