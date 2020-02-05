Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 27.6% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 67.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in Ross Stores by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 37,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,212 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 63,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.41.

Ross Stores stock opened at $116.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.31 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.