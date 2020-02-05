Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,155.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 569,249 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 409,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Water Oak Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 173,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 126,209 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 168,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

