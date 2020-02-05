Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.09% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 49,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 82.5% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 26,886 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Amarillo National Bank purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $94.86 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.98 and a fifty-two week high of $96.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.51.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.