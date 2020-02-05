Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 297.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,157 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.7% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $39,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $88.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average of $86.01. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

