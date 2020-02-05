Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 250.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $137.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $132.53 and a 12 month high of $186.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.21.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $218.00 price target on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

