Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $4.78 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.